US-ISRAELI STRIKES CRIPPLE IRANIAN MISSILE FACTORY IN MAJOR BLOW TO REGIME





In a decisive joint operation on March 25, 2026, US and Israeli warplanes hammered a key Iranian missile production facility in Alborz Industrial Town, Qazvin Province.





At least seven precision bombs slammed into the site, flattening the compound and rendering it completely non-operational.





Dramatic nighttime video shows massive explosions ripping through the industrial buildings, with huge fireballs and thick smoke confirming direct hits and secondary blasts from stored munitions.





This latest strike is part of the ongoing US-Israeli campaign to dismantle Iran’s ability to churn out ballistic missiles and threaten the region. The mullahs’ war machine is taking heavy losses, their teeth being pulled one factory at a time.





America and Israel are sending a clear message: aggression against the free world will not stand. The regime in Tehran is on the ropes.