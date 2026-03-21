US JUST LIFTED SANCTIONS ON 140 MILLION BARRELS OF IRANIAN OIL-The US is now unsanctioning the country it is actively bombing to keep gas prices down.





IRAN WAR — DAY 21. Here are the 10 latest updates you should probably know…



1 — IRAN HIT KUWAIT’S BIGGEST OIL REFINERY. TWICE. IN ONE DAY.



Two waves of Iranian drones struck Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery on Friday — one of the largest in the Middle East, capable of processing 730,000 barrels of oil per day. Fires broke out.





Saudi Arabia also shot down 20 drones in just a few hours targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.



The Gulf’s energy infrastructure is being systematically dismantled, refinery by refinery.





2 — IRAN IS NOW THREATENING TOURIST SITES WORLDWIDE.



Iran’s top military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Friday that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide won’t be safe for Iran’s enemies.



This is a direct signal that Iran is preparing to expand the battlefield far beyond the Middle East — potentially targeting Western economic interests globally.





3 — THE IRGC SPOKESMAN WHO SAID IRAN IS STILL BUILDING MISSILES WAS KILLED HOURS LATER.



Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini publicly disputed Israel’s claim that Iran’s missile production capability had been destroyed — insisting Iran is still manufacturing.





Iranian state television then confirmed he was killed in an airstrike hours after making that statement.



Iran’s regime is being decapitated in real time. But it keeps fighting.





4 — TRUMP SAYS “WINDING DOWN.” THEN SENDS MORE MARINES.



Trump posted on social media Friday that the US is considering “winding down” military operations.





Hours earlier, the Pentagon announced it was sending more warships and another 2,500 Marines to the Middle East — joining 50,000+ US troops already in the region.



The mixed messages are rattling markets and allies equally. Nobody knows what the actual strategy is.





5 — US JUST LIFTED SANCTIONS ON 140 MILLION BARRELS OF IRANIAN OIL.



In a stunning reversal, the Trump administration announced it is lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on ships — effective today through April 19.



The reason? US gas prices hit a nationwide average of $3.91 a gallon on Friday — the highest since October 2022.



American households are spending $20 to $40 MORE per week at the pump than before the war began.



The US is now unsanctioning the country it is actively bombing to keep gas prices down.





6 — GAS PRICES HIT $3.91 A GALLON. GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS HIGH PRICES COULD LAST THROUGH 2027.



Americans have collectively pumped nearly $4.5 billion MORE into their gas tanks since the war began three weeks ago.



Goldman Sachs warned Friday that elevated oil prices could persist all the way through 2027.



Georgia became the first US state to suspend its fuel tax. Florida and Maryland refused to follow.





7 — AN ISRAELI RESERVIST WAS ARRESTED FOR SELLING IRON DOME SECRETS TO IRAN.



Israeli police arrested a 26-year-old Jerusalem resident — a reservist serving in the Iron Dome missile defense system — on suspicion of selling sensitive security intelligence to Iranian contacts.



If confirmed, this is a catastrophic breach. Iran may have had advance knowledge of how Israel’s most critical defense system operates.





8 — IRAN’S NEW SUPREME LEADER HAS STILL NOT BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC.



Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written Nowruz statement read on Iranian television — but has not appeared publicly since becoming Supreme Leader after his father was assassinated on Day 1.



The statement insisted US and Israeli attacks were “based on an illusion.”



US and Israeli officials believe he was wounded in the opening strikes. Iran’s leadership is governing from hiding.





9 — 20 COUNTRIES JUST SIGNED A STATEMENT CONDEMNING IRAN’S STRAIT OF HORMUZ BLOCKADE.



Bahrain, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea and 12 others issued a joint statement Friday condemning Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels and calling for the Strait to reopen.



Meanwhile, Trump called NATO allies “cowards” for not sending warships.



The alliance is fractured. No multinational force has actually deployed yet.





10 — THE WAR HIT JERUSALEM’S OLD CITY ON EID AND NOWRUZ SIMULTANEOUSLY.



Iranian missile debris landed near the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday — the most sacred day in the Muslim calendar, Eid al-Fitr.





Iranians were simultaneously celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Israel struck Tehran anyway.





The war now has no sacred days. No pauses. No holidays.

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This is Day 21.

Stay informed. Turn on notifications because this affects all of us.



(Robert Kiyosaki: Author, Rich Dad Poor Dad)