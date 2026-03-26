US Precision Strikes Crush Iranian Missile Caves in Desert Showdown.





CENTCOM has released stunning satellite footage showing American warplanes delivering devastating blows to a remote Iranian desert facility packed with underground missile storage and launch infrastructure.





Explosions rip through roads, collapse buildings, and send massive dust plumes skyward as US munitions punch deep into the regime’s hidden terror tunnels. What was once part of Tehran’s grand scheme to flood the region with rockets and arm its proxies is now a smoking crater.





This strike is part of a broader campaign hammering over 90 IRGC military targets, including sites on Kharg Island, in direct response to Iran’s reckless attacks on Israel and threats to choke the Strait of Hormuz. The mullahs’ arrogance has finally met real American power.