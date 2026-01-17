US President Donald Trump threatens tariffs on countries that don’t back Greenland takeover plan

US President, Donald Trump has warned that he may impose trade tariffs on countries that refuse to support his plan for the United States to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Speaking at a health roundtable at the White House on Friday, Trump said countries that do not “go along” with his Greenland plan could face economic consequences.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said. “I may do that.”

Trump likened the potential tariffs to those he threatened against France and Germany last year over pharmaceutical pricing disputes.

The remarks mark the latest escalation in Trump’s push to acquire the mineral-rich Arctic island, a goal he has previously said he could pursue through military means if necessary. He has argued that Greenland is vital to US national security and accused the territory of failing to adequately protect itself against rivals Russia and China.

European countries have recently reiterated their support for Denmark and Greenland amid Trump’s growing pressure, with some sending troops to the strategically important territory. A bipartisan delegation from the US Congress also arrived in Copenhagen on Friday to express support for Denmark and Greenland.

Earlier in the week, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland visited the White House in an effort to ease tensions but said afterward that they remained in “fundamental disagreement” with Trump’s position.

Despite the disagreement, the White House said the United States, Denmark and Greenland have agreed to establish a working group that will hold talks every two to three weeks to continue discussions on the issu