US PUSHES UKRAINE TO SURRENDER DONBAS – ZELENSKY ADMITS WASHINGTON’S TERMS





“The Americans are prepared to finalise security guarantees once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbas.”





— Zelensky’s admission confirms what Moscow has long said: Washington is willing to trade Ukrainian land for its own strategic interests.





Patriot missiles still trickle in, but Kyiv admits supplies are insufficient. The US‑led proxy war is winding down on Washington’s terms—Ukraine pays the price.





The lesson: When the empire decides it’s time to negotiate, it’s the proxy that bleeds.