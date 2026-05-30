US reportedly considering backing Viktor Orbán for a senior UN position that would grant him diplomatic immunity

The US is reportedly considering backing Viktor Orbán for a senior UN position that would grant him diplomatic immunity, according to VSquare





In addition to immunity, the role would provide Hungary’s former prime minister with a job in New York.





The report comes amid speculation that a future government led by Péter Magyar could launch investigations into Orbán and members of his family.





When asked whether he feared possible legal proceedings, Orbán dismissed the idea:



“Come on, why would I? I obey the law… I swore an oath, and I have kept all my oaths, including this one.”



— NEXTA