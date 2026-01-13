US to invest $115 Million in Counter-Drone Tech ahead of World Cup

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced plans to invest $115 million in counter-drone technology to secure the FIFA World Cup and events marking 250 years of American independence.

The funding will be managed by a newly created DHS office focused on the rapid acquisition and deployment of drone and counter-drone systems. The move reflects growing concern over the security risks posed by unmanned aerial technology, particularly at high-profile international events.

The investment comes as federal agencies face mounting pressure to protect major public gatherings while also advancing President Donald Trump’s broader security and immigration priorities. It also underscores rising alarm over the technological capabilities of drug cartels, which have increasingly used drones and cyber tools to smuggle narcotics and monitor US law enforcement activities.

“Drones represent the new frontier of American air superiority,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Relatively inexpensive and widely available online, drones have long been a concern for public safety officials. Last year, a Baltimore man pleaded guilty after flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during a 2025 NFL playoff game. In 2024, a series of unexplained drone sightings in New Jersey also sparked public anxiety and prompted lawmakers to call for stronger federal action.

The United States’ role as a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has intensified scrutiny of drone-related threats. Eleven US cities will host matches, with more than one million international visitors expected to travel to the country for the tournament.

In a related effort, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates under DHS, recently awarded $250 million to 11 states hosting World Cup matches to support the purchase of counter-drone equipment.

Security officials are also increasingly concerned about the use of drones by drug cartels designated as terrorist groups by the Trump administration. Experts warn that the potential weaponization of drones could pose a serious threat.

A Justice Department inspector general’s report released last year highlighted the dangers of surveillance failures, revealing that a Mexican drug cartel hired a hacker to track the movements of a senior FBI official in Mexico City. Information obtained from the city’s camera systems was later used to identify and kill potential FBI informants.

Federal authorities say the latest investment is aimed at preventing similar threats and ensuring the safety of major events in the years ahead.