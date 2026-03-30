USA ranks Zambia among safest places for Americans right now
State Department reveals world’s most dangerous countries for Americans
The State Department has issued a sweeping update to its global travel advisories, elevating risk levels for several Middle Eastern nations and warning of heightened threats
State Department details US evacuation flights from Middle East, embassy closures
Senior foreign policy correspondent Gillian Turner reports on U.S. evacuation efforts from the Middle East as flights are underway from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Bahrain after drone strikes.
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The State Department has continued to update its travel advisories as the conflict with Iran and adversarial relationships with other nations continue to play out across the world.
Americans traveling abroad could be targets for arbitrary arrests or attacks, the agency has warned.
In its interactive world map, the agency has branded several Middle Eastern countries as unsafe for Americans to travel to. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain have moved from Level 2 to Level 3 advisories, meaning Americans should exercise caution or reconsider their travels to those locations altogether, the New York Post first reported.
Iran has been branded a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” destination, with Americans facing risks of wrongful detention, violence and kidnapping amid the unrest there.
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