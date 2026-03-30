‎USA ranks Zambia among safest places for Americans right now

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‎State Department reveals world’s most dangerous countries for Americans



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‎The State Department has issued a sweeping update to its global travel advisories, elevating risk levels for several Middle Eastern nations and warning of heightened threats



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‎State Department details US evacuation flights from Middle East, embassy closures

‎Senior foreign policy correspondent Gillian Turner reports on U.S. evacuation efforts from the Middle East as flights are underway from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Bahrain after drone strikes.



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‎You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‎The State Department has continued to update its travel advisories as the conflict with Iran and adversarial relationships with other nations continue to play out across the world.



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‎Americans traveling abroad could be targets for arbitrary arrests or attacks, the agency has warned.

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‎In its interactive world map, the agency has branded several Middle Eastern countries as unsafe for Americans to travel to. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain have moved from Level 2 to Level 3 advisories, meaning Americans should exercise caution or reconsider their travels to those locations altogether, the New York Post first reported.



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‎Iran has been branded a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” destination, with Americans facing risks of wrongful detention, violence and kidnapping amid the unrest there.

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‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/usa-ranks-zambia-among-safest-place-for-americans-right-now/



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