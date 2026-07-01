Vance says Iran uses ‘Persian trick’ in talks with US

“One of the things that I find both interesting and frustrating about the Iranians is they’ll say no, there’s no peace talks going on, but then there’s technical negotiations going on between Washington and Tehran about a peace deal,” US Vice President JD Vance told the Michael Knowles Show on Tuesday.

“It’s a negotiating tactic or Persian trick that I don’t understand,” he added.

Vance said negotiations with Iran still had “a lot more game to play,” adding that President Donald Trump was “constantly trying to figure out how to gain an edge for the American people.”