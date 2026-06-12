VeryDarkMan Slams Tinubu’s ‘Surrender’ Call to Bandits: “They Keep Killing!”



Prominent social media activist VeryDarkMan has delivered a scathing critique of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent Democracy Day address, particularly lambasting the administration’s strategy for tackling Nigeria’s escalating insecurity.





Taking to his Instagram platform, the influencer voiced profound disappointment with the President’s stance, which urged bandits and sponsors of terrorism to surrender or face the full might of the Nigerian state. VeryDarkMan argued that this approach has proven ineffective in halting the relentless wave of attacks sweeping across the nation.





“This is why I don’t have confidence in President Tinubu, because how are you saying that bandits and anyone sponsoring terrorism should surrender or face the Nigerian state?” he questioned, highlighting a perceived disconnect between government rhetoric and the grim reality on the ground.





Security Woes: A Nation Under Siege?



The activist’s frustration stems from the persistent criminal activities that continue unabated despite repeated calls for armed groups to lay down their weapons. He vehemently asserted that a far more decisive and robust strategy is urgently required to protect Nigerian citizens.





VeryDarkMan passionately lamented the daily cycle of killings and kidnappings, drawing specific attention to the recent harrowing attack on schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State. His message was clear: the continuous bloodshed signifies that Nigerians are no longer safe within their own borders.





“Every day by day, the insecurity increases. They keep committing these atrocities. And yet you are waiting for them to surrender,” he added, his words echoing the exasperation felt by many.





He further recalled President Tinubu’s 2022 campaign promises, where the then-candidate vowed to decisively eliminate criminal groups. VeryDarkMan challenged the progress made on these crucial pledges, suggesting that the current situation falls short of earlier assurances.





The activist also referenced the tragic 2014 abduction of the Chibok girls, using it as a poignant example of unresolved cases and ongoing insecurity that, in his view, demonstrate a failure to learn from past lessons and implement lasting solutions.





Public Reaction: A Divided Nation



VeryDarkMan’s outspoken comments have ignited a fervent debate across social media, with Nigerians sharply divided on both his pointed criticism and the efficacy of the government’s current security strategies. The discourse underscores the deep concern and varying perspectives on how best to confront one of the nation’s most pressing challenges.



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