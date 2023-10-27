VICE PRESIDENT CLARIFIES PROPOSED SETTING UP OF US$15 BILLION COPPER SMELTING PLANT BY ZNS

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has clarified that the proposed setting up of a US$15 billion copper smelting plant by the Zambia National Service -ZNS- in North-Western province is just an intention by the service.

Government is reported to have secured US$15 billion from China for the setting up of a copper smelting plant which is expected to be the largest in Africa.

But Mrs. Nalumango has told parliament during the vice president’s question time that cabinet has not yet approved the construction of this smelter by ZNS.

Mrs. Nalumango says the money to be used is not government money further stating that the ZNS wants to venture into mining but because it has no expertise, it is bringing in other players.

She says the announcement that ZNS will be setting up a smelter plant may have been premature, but has indicated that discussions are ongoing to ascertain whether this smelter plant can be set up.

Recently, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi disclosed that the defence wing would in 2 months’ time commence the setting up of a US$15 billion copper smelting plant in Kabompo district.

PHOENIX NEWS