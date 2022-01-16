VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE.W.K NALUMANGO TOURS LUAPULA PROVINCE.

Vice President W.K Mutale Nalumango was on Saturday 15th January 2022 visited Luapula province.

The vice president was welcomed by the Luapula province minister who is also a Nchanga member of parliament Hon Derrick Chilundika, UPND NMC member Hon Daniel L Chisala, District commissioners, Government Heads of Departments and UPND Party officials.

In his opening remarks, Mr chilundika thanked the Upnd government for it’s effort to start paying retirees and farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency last year which the previous government failed to do.

The vice President addressed Mansa residents at airport in the morning where she thanked everyone who turned up in numbers to change the government in August 12, 2021 general Elections.

Mrs Nalumango also made some announcements that government through the able leadership of H.E President Hakainde Hichilema they have started paying retirees and farmers which the PF Left uncleared.”

During her addressee, Mrs Nalumango encouraged people to work hard so that they benefit from the 2022 budget of K25.7 million CDF fund which is allocated to the Constituencies countrywide. K25.7 million to each Constituency.

The vice president W.K.Mutale Nalumango further clarified the removal of subsidies on Fuel and electricity as she assured the people that the money which has been removed from Fuel and electricity will be going to majority poor zambians not few individual’s pockets who are comfortable in their lives. Mrs Nalumango said this when she addressed people at Mansa airport yesterday on her way to Sokontwe in Milenge district of Luapula province.

Mrs Nalumango also reannounced the free Education policy from grade 1-12.

The vice president W.K.Mutale Nalumango was accompanied by the minister of labour and social security Hon Tambatamba and other National Management Committee ( NMC).