VICE PRESIDENT WARNS AGAINST HANDING POWER TO LEADERS WITHOUT VISION



By Josphat Mbewe



Vice President Mutale Nalumango says while government may have achieved significant development milestones, there is still a risk of power being handed over to leaders without a clear vision if citizens are not careful in their choices.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mrs. Nalumango says the opposition has failed to present a convincing alternative agenda for the country, arguing that recent statements by its leaders, including comments on the management of Zambia’s foreign reserves, demonstrate that they have little to offer the Zambian people.





She says the UPND remains committed to delivering more development aimed at improving the livelihoods of Zambians, stating that government will continue investing in agriculture to strengthen food production and enhance national food security.





Mrs. Nalumango also says government will continue improving the country’s energy sector through investments in solar and thermal power generation, noting that expanding energy production is aimed at ensuring Zambia does not experience a return to prolonged load shedding.





She added that the UPND government is working towards achieving targets of attracting five million tourists annually and increasing copper production to three million tonnes as part of its broader strategy to drive economic growth, create jobs and improve the living standards.



PHOENIX NEWS