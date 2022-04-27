Victimised’ Nakacinda is innocent – Kabimba
ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba has acquitted PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda of his offence.
Nakacinda, a former minister of the then Ministry of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection, is currently detained in Solwezi for allegedly linking President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Bweengwa in Monze west to ubututu.
He was picked up by police at his home in Kafue on Monday, April 25, 2022.
In a statement, Kabimba, a former Minister of Justice in president Michael Sata’s government, says Nakacinda is being intimidated by the police.
Kabimba added that the police intimidation of Nakacinda is not that he lied but because he expressed himself in Icibemba, a language that President Hichilema “does not competently understand.”
Kabimba has since told President Hichilema that ubututu means backwardness, ignorance or primitivity, and not stupidity or foolishness as the President said at a media conference at State House on Monday.
The opposition leader has also blamed Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, who is from the Bemba ethnicity, for not rising to defend “her native language and vocabulary.”
“Anyway, she (Vice-President Nalumango) has to keep her job at the expense of justice and victimisation of innocent citizens like Nakacinda,” said Kabimba.
Kabimba is a lawyer.
Kalemba
But surely is there not something with our law school. I do not see any legal inclination in the thinking of our lawyers, those we would consider to b senior lawyers.
Whether “ubututu means backwardness, ignorance or primitivity, and not stupidity or foolishness” is not the issue. You cannot say all people of Bweengwa or all Tongas are ubututu just because you hate the president. The mad, Nakachinda is mad because he always having ministerial dreams. His binoculars were seeing no change of government hence his continuation as a minister.
This sickness, a senior lawyer wants to tell us, is ok.
Something seriously wrong with our law school.
Mr. Winter Kabimba let the law take its course. It is not you and me to determine whether he is innocent or not. If Mr Nakachinda is partly “Tonga” and partly “Nsenga” or whatever tribe, he would have expressed himself in any one of those tribes. Why does he want to portray that if you want to be sarcastic you can only express it in Bemba and not in any language he is from. Don’t you think Mr Kabimba there is something fish in that. Surely even if Nakachinda alleges what he says does it cuts across all the people from where the President originates? One other thing is that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is now the President of the Republic of Zambia as such respect must be accorded to him.