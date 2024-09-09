‘Rape’ victim’s husband demanded K800,000 from Bishop John General

A COURT has heard that the woman who claims that John Nundwe, alias, Bishop General, raped her, wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asking that criminal allegations against the prophet be dropped.

The court also heard that the same woman’s husband allegedly demanded that Mr Nundwe pays him K800,000 after the alleged rape which purpotedly happened at the woman’s matrimonial home.

This came to light during cross examination of the woman’s husband who will be called Charles, aged ,33, to protect the GBV victim’s identity.

The victim will be refered to as Malita.

In this case, allegations are that Mr Nundwe,52, allegedly raped Malita,27, on November 22 last year at her house in Lusaka.

In his testimony, Charles told the court that on the material day, he had stepped out of his house but when he returned after about an hour, he found Mr Nundwe in the girl’s bedroom ordering his wife to stop wasting his time and open her legs.

He narrated that at the time, he found his wife was laying on the bed while Nundwe was on top of her, naked, having sex with her before the accused fled the house naked.

But during cross examination, defence

lawyer Yokonia Daka asked if there were reconciliation efforts over the issue.

In response, Charles said yes.

Asked why he was reconciled with his wife, Charles said he had to take his wife back after she explained what transpired.

Charles however maintained that it was wrong for his wife to allegedly have sex with Mr Nundwe.

“But you haven’t told court the real reason you and your wife were reconciled?” Mr Daka asked Charles who said “No”.

“That reason is that you actually demanded K800, 000 from my client who refused to pay and that caused a rift?” Mr Daka said.

But Charles said “no”.

The court also heard that after the alleged rape, Charles had met the accused in the presence of his lawyers for reconciliation.

“You agree that you did not tell this court that you have actually met with my client before or after the incident happened?” Mr Daka asked the witness who replied “yes”.

“Which means that you are not as truthful as you want to appear because you hide certain things you feel are not beneficial” the lawyer asked Charles who said “no”.

Mr Daka then presented a letter dated December 8, 2023, which was confirming that there were plans to have the case withdrawn.

“So, indeed, there is a letter written to withdraw this matter?” Mr Daka asked the witness who said “yes”.

“You are aware your wife equally wrote to the DPP to withdraw this matter?” Mr Daka asked.

“Yes, under the influence…” Charles said in response.

But Mr Daka asked Charles to just respond with a Yes or No and not add anything like “influence”.

Mr Nundwe’s comedian son Francis, alias, Ba Matero, was at court following proceedings.

Trials continues.

(Mwebantu, Monday, September 9th, 2024)