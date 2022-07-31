ADVISORS FAILING HICHILEMA- CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI

President Hakainde Hichilema left the Umutomboko Ceremony prematurely.



Traditionally he has not attended the ceremony as he didn’t witness the Mwata “Ukutomboka”.



PF Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili has blamed Hichilema’s advisors for failing to guide the president accordingly