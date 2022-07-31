ADVISORS FAILING HICHILEMA- CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI
President Hakainde Hichilema left the Umutomboko Ceremony prematurely.
Traditionally he has not attended the ceremony as he didn’t witness the Mwata “Ukutomboka”.
PF Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili has blamed Hichilema’s advisors for failing to guide the president accordingly
He attended boss,next topic
But what matters is that the president was in attendance at the Mutomboko Ceremony and the Senior Chief acknowledged his presence by even giving him the podium to address the attendees. If Dr Chishimba Kambwili is not aware, the president was rushing to Lusaka to go and prepare himself so that he opens the Lusaka Agricultural and Commercial Show society today and the opposition PF have no issues to raise against the President hence putting up irrelevant arguments and to them, it’s called checks and balances
Yaba. Kanshi ilyashi yakosa.
Intambi yabutomboko yalikosa.
Did the Mwata complain? Or it is just Kambwili trying to sound relevant. Can someone in Kawambwa report CK to the police there for being irrelevant?
Senseless Chishimba Kambwili you are too talkative for nothing. You are dull and wasting time!
I apologize on his behalf Mr. Kambwili sir, next time it will not happen.
Shut up man. You make it sound like Kazembe is most senior to the republican president.
Next time do not deliberately time your useless traditional ceremonies with worthwhile national events such as the agricultural and commercial show in lusaka. It was more important for HH to open the lusaka show than be stuck at that traditional ceremony. No jobs can be created from that ceremony.
What CK is saying is very vital. HH being the President of this nation must know the nitty-gritties of these traditional ceremonies. He was in Kuomboka and he witnessed His royal crossing over to the dry lands which is the most important part of kuomboka. Why not witness the so called “ukutomboka” by Mwataa?.
His handlers surely must be serious and careful in the manner they handle his schedules.
Do not accuse HH of nitty gritty petty things and u kambwili making mountains upon such issues. What were u planning the president against. Mwausa. Next have your umutomboko in mid August. Coming from northern province does not grant you to be dominion over every Zambians.
The Umutomboko was poorly organised. The ceremony failed to observe time. The presidential chopper had to fly back to Mansa during daylight hours. The Mwata himself kept the President waiting at the pavilion for ages subjecting the head of state to a drowning charade of electronic music. The President even said, ” Ba Mwata, akasuba kawa”.
At one point the President had to restrain the police from beating unruly crowds. The ending itself was chaotic as crowds scampered to beat the Mwata back to the palace. Luckily, the President had left the arena to be ensnared in the melee. It must’ve been hell for tourists. In future the organisers should hire professional advisors and choreographers to make the ceremonies watchable, adhere to time, and prevent mayhem if we are to attract tourists.