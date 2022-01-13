KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo popularly known as the ‘bulldozer’ has vowed that he will never cease to speak for Zambians.

Mr Lusambo, 45, who was yesterday arrested and charged with six counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, said his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission is because he condemned the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking shortly after he was released on police bond, Mr Lusambo commended those behind his arrest saying that being a cattle herder is not the only source of income.

“The reason why I am here is because of the IMF. After I requested IMF to disclose the full details of the Staff Level Agreement it reached with Zambia, however some people were not happy but I will not backdown, its like someone bringing a gun to shoot me but I have gone through this before, so I want to encourage you Zambians to come together and challenge those who feel this country belongs to them.

We all have shares in this country therefore we should not fear, ‘apa nomba ni bulldozer, tiyene naba, abantu bamona kwati ngabateka ingombe ebekafye ebengakwata indalama,” he said.

Mr Lusambo also encouraged to remain resolute as the fight he has began is not a one man fight but for all Zambians.

“This fight is not for me or Kampyongo or Mundubile but for you Zambians,” he said.