KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.