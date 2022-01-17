KITWE MAN CLAIMS HE IS FATHER OF ONE OF MERCY’S BABIES
A 28 year old man of Kitwe is seeking to be joined in the paternity claim involving Mercy Cowham and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo as he is allegedly the father of Chipego, the first child that Mercy claims was fathered by Mr. Lusambo.
Luckson Nyawali, a mineral analyst based in Kitwe says he is also ready to undergo a DNA test and will be applying to the Courts to compel Mercy to also release Chipego’s DNA samples for analysis.
He said he has decided to speak now after observing how Mercy wants to use their child to blackmail Mr. Lusambo through social media.
Nyawali narrated that he met Mercy in 2013 in Chipata when they both attended Grade 12 Extra Tuitions at Hillside Basic School.
He said Mercy fell pregnant in 2014 and they agreed to start cohabiting until she left for Luanshya a few months later and delivered a baby girl at Roan Mine Hospital in Luanshya.
Nyawali added that the baby was named Chipego by a Mr Musange who is Mercy’s brother in law who kept her in Luanshya.
He says he has not seen Chipego since 2017 when Mercy last brought her to Chipata and is now demanding custody of the child.
Credit: Hot FM
Interesting Mr. Nyawali, you look so desperate, like you have been paid to distort the case. You, Mercy, fell pregnant in 2014 and agreed to start cohabiting ??? That is insane. I would have thought you agreed to Mary.
1. First things first. After she fell pregnant did you reach out to her parents?
2. It’s about 7-8 years, Mercy has 4 children, or whatever number, are you a father to those too?
You appear to display malicious act of desperation like those of a person who has been bought at price to save the politician,
Mercy was an orphan by the time she went to Chipata. So which parents are you Mr Nyawali talking about???. You don’t even look like one who can father a child. You are just a cadre for this criminal.
By the way instead of going for DNA test you must go to jail for imprisonment for defilement because by then Mercy was below 16 years.
That is how stupid people get into trouble, whatever the boy has been paid to do this will not save both him and stupid Lusambo from going to jail for defilement.
This chap does not know the consequences of falsehood. Please will the courts act on this issue as quickly as possible.