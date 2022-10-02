VIDEO: Man publicly beats son for taking his girlfriend out with his car

Man publicly beats son for taking his girlfriend out with his car

When his father publicly shamed him for taking his girlfriend out in the family car, a young kid received more than he bargained for.

According to reports, the child used his father’s car without him to transport Juliana, his girlfriend, to an event.

When the man got home and couldn’t find his automobile, he reported it to the police.

The father arrived at the scene and gave the youngster two hard slaps before he could explain after learning from the police that his son was out with his automobile.

Juliana added that she was unaware of the boy’s decision to steal his father’s automobile before it happened.