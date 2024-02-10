MWATA SUMMONS EAST, LUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN & CB MPs

Patriotic Front members of parliament and some independent members of parliament have arrived at MWATA KAZEMBE ROYAL PALACE in Mwansabobwe district in Luapula after they were summoned by Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe.

The MPs meeting Mwata Kazembe are from Eastern, Luapula, Northen, Copperbelt and Muchinga Provinces and have been led by Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa and leader of the opposition in parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile.