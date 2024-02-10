MWATA SUMMONS EAST, LUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN & CB MPs
Patriotic Front members of parliament and some independent members of parliament have arrived at MWATA KAZEMBE ROYAL PALACE in Mwansabobwe district in Luapula after they were summoned by Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe.
The MPs meeting Mwata Kazembe are from Eastern, Luapula, Northen, Copperbelt and Muchinga Provinces and have been led by Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa and leader of the opposition in parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile.
Chief mwata kazembe stop that nosense and for your information PF criminals shall never come into power stop promoting tribalism
These are strategies being funded by ECL. One group to western province but because they are competing with Meembe only a few in western province the bulk in Luapula. What was the Agenda from the Mwata, championed by Chilangwa and group? And all provinces apart from Central Southern and Western.
Government should find out. What is that group scheming? UPND please wake up!