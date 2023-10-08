VIDEO: President HH Is The Worst Tribalist To Have Ruled Zambia- Joseck Kunda

PRESIDENT HH IS THE WORST TRIBALIST TO HAVE RULED ZAMBIA !

PRESS STATEMENT!

It must remain on record that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema is the worst tribal President in the history of this Country – Zambia!

It is sad that ethnic divisions, tribalism and regionalism has not only deepened but has become one of the qualifications for getting some Presidential appointment. President Hichilema has completely failed to uphold the One Zambia One Nation Motto founded by the first Republican President Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda.

Among the National Values and Principles inscribed in Article Number 8 and 9, Act Number 2 of the Amended 2016 Constitution include Non – Discrimination or Non – Marginalization, Equity, Equality or Fairness, National Unity, Human Dignity and Patriotism.

As a Country we must all rise up and demand for an equal share of our National Cake. We can not remain quiet while the President is raping our Country with impunity! We must begin planning for a Countrywide protest demanding for equal shares in the governance of our Country.

Below is the evidence confirming a deliberate failure on the part of President Hichilema upholding the Zambian Constitution which he swore to defend;-

* STATE HOUSE HANDLERS.

At State House almost all the staff hailing from Northern Province, Muchinga, Eastern and Luapula Province have been removed and replaced by those from Southern Province, Western, North Western and Central Province. Only a few traces of other regions are left for cosmetic purposes and a critical look shows that such ones are coming from divided tribes.

All those removed from State House are simply parked in their homes awaiting redeployment by Cabinet Office. They are drawing Government salaries while staying in their homes.

* COMPOSITION OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA. (ECZ)

Of the five (5) Commissioner’s at Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) which is the mother body with a mandate of managing elections in Zambia, 1 hail from Western Province, 2 come from Southern Province, 1 come from North Western Province while the 5th one hail from Muchinga Province. Commissioner Ally Simwiinga is married to a wife who hail from Southern Province.

Honestly, would we expect such a Composition of Commissioners to deliver credible and fair elections when it is evident that they are aligned to the ruling Party?

* HEADS OF SECURITY WINGS, DEFENCE AND MILITARY WINGS.

Almost all the Heads of Security Wings, the Defence and Law Enforcement Agencies are being managed by people from Western Province, Southern, North Western and a few from Central Province.

Below is the simple breakdown:-

– The Zambia Army

– The Zambia Air Force

– The Zambia National Service.

– The Zambia Correctional Service

– The Zambia Intelligence Service.

– The Zambia Police Service.

– The Zambia Immigration Department

The Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) is being managed by Professor Prosper Mwango Ng’andu who is married to a Lozi. Professor Ng’andu is one of the most learned person and is able to speak various languages like Tonga, Silozi, Bemba, Nyanja and several others. No one can tell his original tribe because of his vast experience in the Civil Service and having traversed all the Provinces in Zambia.

It is now a determining factor or a litmus paper knowing the tribe of a spouse. It is a big advantage marrying a person from some regions for someone to obtain favor by the appointing authority. It is also becoming mandatory speaking languages like Tonga, Silozi, Kaonde, Lunda, Luvale, Lenje, Soli and others.

* COMPOSITION OF COMMISSIONERS.

A serious scrutiny of compositions of Commissioners appointed in various Commissions reveals that more than 95% of the members of Commissioners hail from Southern Province, Western, North Western and Central Province.

We wish to challenge the general public to critically take a look at the following Commissions;-

(a) Human Rights Commission. (HRC)

(b) Police Complaints Commission.

(c) Judicial Complaints Commission. (JCC)

(d) Local Government Commission. (LGC)

(e) Teaching Service Commission. (TSC)

(f) Electoral Commission of Zambia. (ECZ).

(g) The Anti Corruption Commission. (ACC).

The list of Commissions goes to indefinite numbers and almost all the heads of the Commissions are being run by some known tribes. Where some Commissions are being managed by some tribes from other regions, such institutions are brought under the oversight of State House like the Drug Enforcement Commission.

* THE OVERHAULING TAKING PLACE IN THE JUDICIARY.

The Minister of Justice honorable/SC Mulambo Haimbe hail from Southern Province, the Attorney General SC Mulilo Kabesha hail from Central Province while the Solicitor General SC Marshal Muchende is a fellow tribemate to the appointing authority.

It is in public domain that the appointing authority is targeting at the Judiciary in order to ensure that the entire Judicial System is transformed into a regional institution. There is an agenda and a selfish ploy meant to do away with some Judges perceived to be aligned to the former ruling Party.

The New Dawn Administration is working towards dismantling the composition of the Judges from the High Court, the Court of Appeal, the Constitutional Court Judges and the Supreme Court Judges. The whole motive is centred at getting Judges who could be aligned to the ruling Party. We are moving in a dangerous route where the Judiciary is being enticed into compromise.

* AMBASSADARIAL APPOINTMENTS.

Almost 90% of persons appointed in foreign service are coming from the favored provinces. Even when some names sound different, facts reveal that it is either the name in question belongs to the spouse while the maiden name comes from the favored regions.

The appointments in the UPND led Government are not only marred with tribalism but nepotism and regionalism.

* BIASED DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS.

Since the formation of the New Dawn Administration more than 75% of those disciplined hail from unfavorable regions.

Just yesterday we saw the Permanent Secretary responsible of International Relations at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Isabel Lemba being transferred to Cabinet Office awaiting deployment. Recently Mr. Kalunga was removed from Ministry of Information and was replaced by Mr. Thabo Kawana as Permanent Secretary who hail from North Western Province. Mr. Kalunga was transferred to Cabinet Office awaiting deployment.

Not too long ago we saw Mr. Anthony Bwalya sent to Tanzania as Deputy Commissioner and some favored tribes have remained surrounding the Head of State. Merely.a week ago, Mrs. Chushi Kasanda was removed as Minister of Information and was replaced by honorable Cornelius Mweetwa a Southerner. Equally Mr. Chellah Tukuta was last week recalled from Canada for undisclosed reasons. A few months ago, we saw the Minister of Luapula Province redcaded and rarely do we hear about individuals from the favored Provinces receiving some form of discipline.

While we do not wish to contend about some disciplinary actions taken against the erring ones, the appointing authority must be balanced and impartial. No one must be favored on the basis of the tribe and ethinic background. We are all equal before God and no single person must be discriminated.

* COMPOSITION OF CONSTITUTED BOARDS.

A critical look at Compositions of Boards managing State run institutions reveals that only some favored tribes are preferred to run State Institutions. Recently, cadres from the ruling UPND protested the appointment of the Director General for the Zambia National Broadcasting Co-operation. (ZNBC).

Although it is the Minister responsible of the Institutions who have the juridictions in appointing boards to run State Institutions, it is still visible that those preferred must hail from Southern Province, Western, North Western and Central Province.

* PARASTATAL OR QUASI INSTITUTIONS.

In almost all the Parastatal Institutions, one can easily see the dominance of some favored regions and tribes in Zambia.

We are inviting all the genuine citizens from our Country to analyze the appointments of technocrats like the Permanent Secretaries of all Government Ministries, Directors of the Ministries and Institutions like National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS), Zambia Electricity Supply Cooperation (ZESCO), Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Zambia State Insurance Cooperation (ZSIC), Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Industrial Holdings (ZCCM – IH), Zambia Information/ Communication & Telecommunication Argency (ZICTA), Independent Broadcasting Association (IBA), Zambia Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) to mention but a few.

Almost all the cited State Institutions are being managed by individuals who hail from the four (4) cited Provinces. There is now a common perception that time has come for the said favored tribes to take the lead in the Country. Instead of promoting National Unity, the Republican President is engraved in dividing the nation with impunity. Unfortunately there is no sense of regret and remorsefulness in President Hichilema’s leadership. The President has instead remained stubborn and defiant in his way of running the affairs of the Country.

We wish to challenge the Republican President to dismiss our claims and come out clean over the allegations we have put forward so far. We yearn for a balanced and impartial Government where everyone is going to be treated equal!

MPNVP – WE PROMOTE NATIONAL UNITY!