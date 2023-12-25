VIDEO: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CHRISTMAS MESSAGE

In a televised Christmas Eve address, President Hakainde Hichilema assured the nation that Zambia will overcome its current economic challenges and emerge stronger. Acknowledging the difficulties faced by citizens, the President expressed gratitude for their resilience during what he referred to as “these difficult times.”

President Hichilema conveyed a message of hope and reassurance, emphasizing that the government is dedicated to addressing economic concerns through the ongoing debt restructuring program. He affirmed the commitment to securing a more stable economic outlook for future generations, highlighting the importance of sustained efforts in navigating the challenges ahead.

“As a nation, we will emerge stronger and victorious from the current economic challenges. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the citizens for their unwavering resilience in these difficult times,” President Hichilema stated in his Christmas message broadcasted live on ZNBC TV.

The President took the opportunity to call for unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness among the citizens. He stressed that these values are fundamental to building a cohesive and prosperous nation, especially during challenging times.

During the festive season, President Hichilema urged Zambians to embody the spirit of Christmas by sharing the gift of love. He specifically emphasized the importance of remembering the vulnerable members of society, including the weak, the elderly, and the sick. Encouraging acts of kindness and compassion, he highlighted the power of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive and caring society.

In a somber note, President Hichilema asked the nation to remember and pray for those who lost their lives in the Senseli Mining accident. The tragedy served as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety measures and maintaining stringent regulations in the mining sector.

President Hichilema concluded his Christmas message by extending warm wishes to all Zambians. He wished the nation a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, expressing optimism for a brighter future ahead.