DR KABUNGO’S BODY ARRIVES FROM NIGERIA

The body of late CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo has arrived in the country.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight ET873 carrying the body of the late Dr Kabungo touched down at KKIA in Lusaka this afternoon (Wednesday) together with Kabungo’s family representatives, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and four medical doctors who had travelled to Nigeria.

Dr Kabungo died while on official duty in Abuja for the second leg, final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1.

In order to accommodate as many mourners as possible, the funeral service will be held at Woodlands stadium on Thursday with burial set for the same day at Memorial Park.

(Story Credit: FAZ)