VIDEO: Residents of Mambilima Constituency in Luapula Province come to the aid of their member of parliament Hon. Jean Chisenga
I don’t think these ladies sent their MP to go and disrespectfully shout at the head of state. Leadership is a shared responsibility, but it appears the MP is more concerned about politicising inflation and climate change.
The member of parliament needs to explain to these tantameni junkies that it is not the duty of government to put free food on people’s tables. We all work to put food on our tables and we understand that the rise in food prices is global, not an isolated event. We are experiencing the effects of climate change which the MP shoukd try and explain to these old ladies. The MP also needs to explain that the previous regime contracted kaloba which the current government is trying to clear and that because of these commitments, money that could have been available for some items simply isn’t available.
She has no capacity to explain these issues and is in parliament on the basis that she was offering hand outs. So rather than work for their living they believe the govt owes them a living as told them by this young MP. She is misleading the people she leads, it’s so sad.
So these women encourage their children to belittle their elders? In African tradition, an elderly person cannot be called a liar publicly by a child. Worse still this foolish MP has failed to explain to her constituents what the global effects on fuel have had on fuel prices. What have these women in Mambilina got to do with USD/Kwacha rate. If mealie meal price is reduced to K50 how much do they think they will get for their bag of maize? k25. O I forgot that sibalima you as she confessed in her interview with Mwamba. Mwambilima will remain undeveloped under this uselessness immature MP. People must learn not to vote people into leadership based on gender and age but on merit and maturity please.
Awe kwena mwati eifi ukubwela ku Egypt kwa Pharaoh Lungu kwena teko.
Please don’t abuse clueless women.
These women are just being used. PF have no manners.