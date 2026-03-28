VIDEO: This is the real reason why Garry Nkombo was fired- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes :



In whatever you do, avoid PF! These guys will mess you up and abandon you.

Garry Nkombo was coming up very well until they told him that the UPND will not stand without him, he started being comfortable with the PF people, eating and drinking with them. Today he’s done politically and dusted.



Lucky Comedy was manageable though we were just laughing at his dry 1978 Tonga drama that he calls comedy because of HH, many companies used to call him and pretend to laugh when he comes up with those things that he does until the PF people told him to disrespect and insult HH.



Ati it’s God that made me what I am not HH or any human being.

Today his career is dead, if not the 2009 Benz that he managed to buy because of Jito, he would be back somewhere now babysitting people’s children at his age.



Stop being deceived. Listen to what my friend Tayali Chilufya said about these guys, they will destroy you and ignore you.