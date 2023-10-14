2 COMMENTS

  2. Ba 2.8 Lies, you did not give it to him free. Legally KCM has always belonged to Vedanta inspite of the illegal “takeover” by the PF regime.

    If Vedanta fail to rub KCM, this time we should repossess following the due process of the law as opposed to “pa maka”.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here