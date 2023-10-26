Violence, caderism caused PF to lose power – Emmanuel Mwamba

VIOLENCE, caderism and abuse of police caused the PF to lose power in 2021, Emmanuel Mwamba has said warning the UPND not to go the same route.

Featuring on UNZA radio this morning, Mwamba said the party was now working on transforming its approach to politics and distancing itself from a history marred by violence.

Mwamba, who is PF chairperson for information and publicity pointed out that the fact that party youths did not storm the Mulungushi International Conference centre on Tuesday to violently halt Miles Sampa’s illegal General conference was testament of transformation.

“The PF of old would have stormed that area. Lusaka would have come to a stand still,” Mwamba said.

“Not that we don’t have the capacity, even now we can call our cadres, that there is someone who wants to destroy PF and they would have turned up in thousands at Mulungushi (Conference Center),” he said.

Mwamba said the party was working on efforts to regain the trust and confidence of the Zambian people.

He stressed that the PF was the only party voted out of power not because of a lack of work but due to a history of political violence.

His sentiments came in the wake of a challenge from the radio moderator who said the PF had no moral right to condemn the government for alleged abuse of police because they also did the same when they were in power.

Mwamba responded by acknowledging that such incidents were reasons why the PF was voted out of power, emphasizing the people’s desire for a free environment where individuals, could express their views without intimidation.

Mwamba stressed, “Do you know why the PF were punished? The PF were punished because of cadreism, political violence, and abuse of the police. Zambians rejected this type of politics.”

“So why would the UPND begin to repeat the mistakes that were rejected by Zambians? It means they don’t understand why they were elected,” Mwamba added.

Mwamba reiterated the PF’s commitment to transforming its political practices and distancing itself from violence.

Mwamba further disregarded Sampa as the the PF president stating that the convention was illegally conducted without proper procedure by a suspended member of the party.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba