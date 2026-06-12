VISION MATTERS: ZAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD LEADERSHIP BY GUESSWORK



By Oster Chali Halutaka



Laura Miti said, and I quote:



“Listening to the opposition presidential candidates’ campaign messaging is both fascinating and instructive. The summary for me is that none of them sound like they have half an idea about how to run a country, as an economic entity… Economy yeve, mwandi – these men would take us into the bush.”





Her comments reminded me of a presidential candidate who, when asked about his vision for the youth, said he would first ask them what they wanted him to do for them.





But leadership does not work that way. A father does not ask his children how he should raise them. A leader must come with a vision, a plan, and solutions.





What is worrying is that many opposition leaders spend more time condemning and criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema than explaining their own economic agenda. Zambians want to hear how they will create jobs, grow businesses, attract investment, strengthen the kwacha, and improve living standards.





Today, Zambia has secured debt restructuring, attracted major investments, expanded mining activities, and built foreign reserves to about US$6.7 billion. These reserves help stabilize the kwacha, pay for essential imports, and protect the economy during difficult times.





If some opposition leaders cannot clearly explain how they would grow the economy and manage public finances, how can they be trusted to protect and grow billions of dollars in national reserves?





The facts speak for themselves. President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated a better understanding of economic management than those seeking to replace him. Leadership is not about making noise or criticizing others. It is about having a vision, delivering results, and protecting the future of the nation.



Zambia needs leadership with vision, competence, and economic understanding—not leadership by guesswork.