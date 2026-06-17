VOTE FOR HH AND YOU WILL NEVER REGRET – GBM ADVISES ZAMBIANS



Former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has urged Zambians to re-elect President Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming general election, describing him as a tested and dependable leader who has demonstrated a clear commitment to national development and economic recovery.





Speaking as he bids farewell to active politics, Mr. Mwamba cautioned citizens against being swayed by politicians whom he described as lacking credible economic and developmental plans for the country, stressing that Zambia’s progress under the UPND administration is visible across various sectors and deserves continued support.





Mr. Mwamba said the New Dawn Government has laid a solid foundation for economic transformation, infrastructure development, improved social services, and enhanced investor confidence, adding that the country requires continuity to fully realize the benefits of the reforms currently underway.





He urged voters to avoid repeating past mistakes by returning to governance styles that Zambians rejected in 2021, stating that the country has since witnessed a more focused approach to economic management and national development under President Hichilema’s leadership.





“Vote for HH and you will be in safe hands. Do not make the mistake of going back to what you rejected in 2021. Zambia needs stability, progress, and continued development,” Mr. Mwamba said.





He further encouraged citizens to remain focused on the leadership they have already tested, arguing that President Hichilema has proven his capability through practical results and a clear vision for Zambia’s future.





Mr. Mwamba warned against treating national leadership as an experiment, saying the country’s future should be entrusted to leaders with a proven record of performance, integrity, and commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens.





As he officially retires from active politics, Mr. Mwamba left Zambians with a final message of unity, vigilance, and support for continued national development, maintaining that President Hakainde Hichilema remains the best candidate to steer Zambia towards greater prosperity and economic growth.



©️ZAMBIA FIRST MEDIA