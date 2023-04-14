VUTO YA NJALA MA ZAMBIANS KOSENI, ubu buteko bwafilwa- MONDE

VUTO YA NJALA MA ZAMBIANS KOSENI- MONDE

…says the biggest Smuggler is the Government itself

Lusaka, Friday, April 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Greyford Monde has blasted the New Dawn Administration over the mealie meal crisis.

Hon Monde said it is sad that it has now become ‘illegal’ for people to buy over two bags of mealie meal as they can be suspected of trying to smuggle the commodity.

He has described the prevailing situation as a pure act of incompetence and arrogance by Government for refusing to take advise from Technocrats and those charged with the responsibility to tackle food security.

He said the decision of exporting over one million metric tonnes is where this problem is coming from.

Hon Monde said the Problem being faced is beyond the Minister of Agriculture because the entire Government system is involved.

“Iyi Vuto yanjala, ma Zambians koseni, ubu buteko bwafilwa. Apa Nikulimba, ma solutions the President is giving us is not yielding solutions,” he said.

Hon Monde said even if President Hakainde Hichilema was to fire Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri, the problem would still be there.

“We are now at a point where if the President fires anyone, still things will not work. Let this Government fire itself, the Zambians are now tired. Even now animals are dying,” he said.

And Hon Monde is anticipating a poor harvest this year as he cited the lethargic FISP distribution behind his prediction.

“Because of the bad input distribution, the harvest might be the worst ever. The lowest ever. Where are they going to find the strategic 500,000 metric tonnes in the FRA reserves, which they sold,” he stated.

And Hon Monde has questioned the rationale behind the intention by Government to import tax free mealie meal for the Congolese market.

He said it would make sense if Government import Maize to give to the millers and not mealie meal.

Hon Monde said when mealie meal is imported, jobs are being taken away from the local people who work for different millers.

He has therefore maintained that the biggest Smuggler is the Government itself.

Hon Monde wondered why the blame should now be casted on individuals carrying 4 bags of mealie meal on a bicycle.