VW to shift from cars to missile production for Israel



Volkswagen is reportedly in talks to shift part of its production toward missile-defense components in partnership with , a move that could mark a major transition from civilian manufacturing into the global arms industry.





While no final agreement has been confirmed, the discussions have already sparked global debate.





The development also brings renewed attention to ’s past. Founded in 1937 under the Nazi regime, the company was closely aligned with ’s industrial vision. During , its factories were repurposed for military production and relied on forced labor.

https://youtu.be/GddbTDzW68M?si=6E02yK-OF83wFbOq





Today, the possibility of Volkswagen once again becoming linked to military production is raising ethical questions worldwide, as industries across Europe increasingly shift toward defense amid rising geopolitical tensions.