Wade, 100th Birthday: The first West African head of state in history to become a centenarian





Former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade officially celebrated his 100th birthday on 29 May 2026, making him the first West African head of state in history to become a centenarian.





Affectionately nicknamed “Gorgui” (the old man) and “Maître Wade”, the veteran statesman currently resides in Versailles, France, where he remains intellectually active and sharp.National Celebrations and LegacyTo mark this historic milestone, Senegal organized a series of official national tributes





Celebrations were held in Dakar, including a major retrospective conference highlighting his legacy at the Grand Théâtre de Dakar—one of his signature presidential achievements.





Current Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye presided over the events, sending warm messages of peace and serenity alongside Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who lauded Wade as an illustrious father of Senegalese democracy.





Wade is celebrated for spearheading Senegal’s first peaceful democratic transition of power in 2000 after spending 26 years in the political opposition.





Despite a turbulent exit from office in 2012 due to a highly controversial third-term bid, Wade’s tenure is deeply respected across Africa for massive infrastructure modernizations (including the Blaise Diagne International Airport) and his visionary pan-African advocacy.



📸 Sources