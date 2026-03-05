WAFCON POSTPONED



By Chanda Kunda



The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations WAFCON has been postponed from March to July.





The Confederation of African Football -CAF – has moved the tournament that was set to kickoff from the 17th of March to the 25th July ,2026.





This is according to statement issued to ZNBC Sport.



However CAF have not categorically confirmed if Morocco are still the hosts or have awarded rights to another country.





The tournament that will for the first time feature 16 teams also serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Brazil Women’s FIFA World Cup.





Meanwhile the Copper who are among the 16 participating teams have already entered camp with Coach NORA HÄUPTLE naming a 29 member provisional squad.