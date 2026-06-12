BREAKING: Wall Street Journal Fights Back Against Trump’s $10 Billion Epstein Lawsuit



The Wall Street Journal is standing its ground against Donald Trump, filing a blistering 22-page motion to dismiss his latest $10 billion defamation lawsuit over reporting tied to Jeffrey Epstein.





Trump originally sued the Journal after it published a story about a drawing he allegedly contributed to a birthday book for the disgraced financier. A judge threw out the first lawsuit for failing to meet the legal standard of proving malice. Trump filed again in May anyway.





The Journal wasn’t having it.



In its motion to dismiss, the paper argued that Trump’s second attempt recycles the same rejected claims, contradicts the article’s own content, and still fails to meet his legal burden. The filing called the amended complaint “woefully short” and asked the court to dismiss it with prejudice, meaning Trump could never file it again.





The Journal also pushed back on Trump’s claim that the signature on the birthday note wasn’t his, pointing out that his own legal team only disputed the full signature while noticeably staying silent on the resemblance of the first name.





The House Oversight Committee had previously released an image appearing to corroborate the Journal’s original reporting, showing a note between “Donald” and “Jeffrey” outlined in the shape of a woman’s body.



The Journal is not backing down. Not even a little.