War against herb is a big hindrance in the war against drugs- Maiko Zulu

ABOUT THE ARRESTS



I have seen all your tags in news items about the arrests and the many messages you have sent. I have read each one of them. The #Ibangelist is saddened and shares heartfelt empathy with all the people arrested and also their families who unfortunately are the consequential victims of every arrest.

My statement is this:





1. The møvemenṭ stands for the herb and not the drugs and is about understanding the legal landscape (laws) of every society you are found in.





2. We maintain as before that the war against herb is a big hindrance in the war against drugs and legalization of the herb will encourage responsible use. It’s easier to fight what man created than that which God created.





3. Other substances are giving the pure herb a bad name and we are strongly against substance abuse everywhere including the abuse of the herb itself.



#ibangelism #izamovement

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised