WAR SHOCK: US ‘READY TO SNATCH WEAPONS FROM UKRAINE’ FOR IRAN FIGHT





Washington is reportedly eyeing a dramatic switch diverting arms meant for Kyiv to fuel its intensifying war with Tehran, as hinted by Marco Rubio.





Behind the scenes, the move signals a growing squeeze on US military stockpiles, with officials weighing brutal trade-offs between two major conflicts.





For Ukraine, it’s a worrying twist raising fears that vital air defence supplies could be scaled back just as Russian pressure mounts.





And for Volodymyr Zelenskyy?



This could mark yet another blow in an already punishing year.