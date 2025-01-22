War veteran warns against Constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa term

Outspoken war veteran Andrew Ndlovu has issued a strong warning to the government against attempts to amend the Constitution, arguing that such actions will lead to chaos and negatively impact future generations.

Ndlovu’s comments come in the wake of growing efforts by Zanu-PF loyalists pushing for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028. Despite Mnangagwa’s insistence that he has no intention to remain in office beyond his constitutionally-mandated two terms, the government has indicated that the process for constitutional amendments is underway.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Ndlovu expressed his concerns, stating that veterans of the liberation struggle fought for democracy to ensure that citizens enjoy their rights through a people-centred Constitution.

“It is wrong for anyone to violate the country’s Constitution to serve the interests of a few individuals; we fought for democracy so that people enjoy their rights. Those who are intending to change the Constitution will cause anarchy in the country and are setting a wrong precedent for generations to come,” Ndlovu said.

He added that the proposed amendments would not benefit the public and dismissed the idea of a referendum as a waste of resources.

“Those opposition party members who are joining Zanu-PF in the 2030 agenda have betrayed the name and are birds of the same feather with the ruling party. Those who want to stay in power forever end up being forced out violently; we saw this during Mugabe’s era,” he said.

Matabeleland North-based political analyst Mudenda Chilumbo echoed Ndlovu’s concerns, threatening mass mobilization if constitutional changes are pursued.

“We do not support Tshabangu [CCC interim secretary-general], he does not represent us even if he is a PR legislator for Matabeleland and he is an impostor and serving his own interests. We are mobilising on the ground, we will lead people to the streets. Any attempt to change the Constitution is a declaration of war,” Chilumbo said.

Political analyst Effie Ncube also expressed concern over the divisive nature of the issue, noting that even within Zanu-PF, the proposed amendments have caused internal strife.

“Even if opposition parties want to join, which side are they joining? President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is a constitutionalist and would not be there in 2030. Then those who want to extend the term of office, whose term do they want to extend? Let us hold the President accountable to his words, and he must be heard repeating them because he has said this on international platforms,” Ncube said.

The Zanu-PF National People’s Conference passed a resolution to amend the Constitution, which has divided not only the party but also the general public, as concerns continue to mount over the implications of such a move.

