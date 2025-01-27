War veterans demand Mnangagwa’s resignation

A faction of Zimbabwe’s war veterans has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down, accusing him of constitutional violations, failing to address corruption, and pursuing self-serving political agendas. The demand, made at a press conference in Harare yesterday, signals growing resistance within Zanu-PF against proposals to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond his constitutionally mandated term limits.

Led by Zanu-PF central committee member and war veteran Blessing Runesu Geza, the group expressed discontent over plans by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to amend the Constitution and grant him an additional two years in office after his final term ends in 2028. Mnangagwa, however, has publicly distanced himself from these proposals, stating that he remains committed to constitutional principles.

“It is clear to us that Mnangagwa has failed. He is not fit to run this country, and his time to go is now,” Geza said, flanked by other senior war veterans. “If he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no option but to ask the people of Zimbabwe to deal with him in line with the Constitution.”

The proposed term extension, branded as the “ED2030 agenda,” is widely seen as an effort to block Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s potential ascendancy to the presidency. Geza alleged that the initiative is being orchestrated by Mnangagwa’s inner circle, with tacit approval from the President himself.

“How do you claim to be a constitutionalist and yet you host people at your farm to further these agendas?” Geza questioned. “We cannot disrespect the voice of 90% of those who voted in favor of term limits. No — we can’t allow it.”

Happison Nenji, a former member of the Zanla High Command, echoed these sentiments, accusing Mnangagwa of undermining the values of the liberation struggle. “This country does not belong to a few individuals or the corrupt. It’s a nation for all, and it must be respected as such,” Nenji said.

The war veterans also criticized Mnangagwa’s administration for appointing underperforming ministers and sidelining those who supported him during Robert Mugabe’s ouster in 2017. They accused the government of neglecting their welfare, leaving many veterans destitute despite their contributions to the liberation struggle.

“The benefits which were supposed to be accorded to us have been neglected, and we’ve been turned into destitutes and beggars,” said Samuel Parirenyatwa, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association. Parirenyatwa, however, noted that the association had not formally discussed the ED2030 agenda.

Attempts to seek comments from senior government officials were unsuccessful. Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa referred questions to Douglas Mahiya, the party’s secretary for War Veterans, who was unavailable for comment. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba and Information Minister Jenfan Muswere did not respond to calls from journalists.

The growing discontent among war veterans, who played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s liberation and Mnangagwa’s rise to power, underscores the deepening divisions within Zanu-PF and the broader political landscape. Whether Mnangagwa will address these grievances remains to be seen.

Source – newsday