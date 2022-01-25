Per the viral video sighted, a secondary school girl has publicly revealed what the male teachers in their school do to them in school, especially those at the boarding house.

Her revelation has attracted much attention and also generated endless talk among social media users.

The female student seen in the footage did not only pass on this information, but also sent out an important message to parents.

The girl said that the teachers seduce them and some also use money to lure them to bed.

The girl also stated after making love to them, they turn out not to respect the teachers anymore because they see them as trash. She went on to tell parents to do all they

can to get their daughters what they need in school regularly, or else all of her male teachers will sleep with her if she runs out of money.

Watch her making confession;