WE APPLIED FOR 34 RALLIES, ALL WERE DENIED – M’MEMBE



Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has told a visiting Commonwealth delegation that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking during a meeting attended by Socialist Party leaders and representatives of the Peoples Pact yesterday, Dr. M’membe claimed that opposition parties are facing increasing difficulties carrying out political activities.





Among his concerns, M’membe said his party had applied to hold 34 political rallies but was denied permission on every occasion except one, which he says was later disrupted by police.





He also raised concerns about freedom of expression, the treatment of opposition candidates, constitutional reforms and what he described as unequal application of the law.





Dr. M’membe further questioned the effectiveness of election observation missions, arguing that several recommendations made after previous elections have not been implemented.





Meanwhile, Socialist Party Vice-Presidential Candidate Dolika Banda called for greater protection of women, youths and marginalized groups participating in the electoral process.





The meeting comes as political parties intensify preparations for next year’s general elections, with growing debate over the fairness and credibility of the electoral environment.