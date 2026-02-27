WE ARE GIVING THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE A FLAG BEARER AS PROMISED- PF

WE ARE GIVING THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE A FLAG BEARER AS PROMISED



AN unequivocal undertaking was made by the President of the Patriotic Front, Hon. Given Lubinda, in his December 2025 end-of-year address that the Party would present to the Zambian people its flag bearer for the August 2026 general elections by the end of February, regardless of ongoing court proceedings.





That commitment stands. It is firm, final, and irreversible.



Democracy cannot be suspended by adjournments, nor can it be undermined by procedural delay. The recent adjournment in the Patriotic Front matter, where judgment had been expected, raises serious concern regarding the conduct of the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development. This matter was concluded as far back as November last year. Justice delayed is justice denied.





It is increasingly evident that certain forces seek to weaken and destabilize the opposition in an attempt to manipulate the democratic landscape. Let it be known: such efforts will not succeed.





The Patriotic Front will not be derailed, intimidated, or diverted from its constitutional and democratic obligations. We remain resolute, organised, and prepared to present a credible flag bearer to the people of Zambia within the promised timeframe.





We call upon the Zambian people to remain steadfast and vigilant. Democracy belongs to the people, not to those who attempt to frustrate political competition through delay and disruption.





We shall honour our word. We shall defend democracy. And we shall move forward, undeterred.





Issued by:

CELESTIN M MUKANDILA, Esq.

DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL – ADMINISTRATION