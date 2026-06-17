WE ARE IN FOR A SIXTY DAYS OF SELF-PRAISE! – ZAMBIA’S ELECTION REDUCED TO EGO AND THE ERASURE OF A UNITED PAST





CHISHALA KATEKA



With sixty days to go before the 2026 election, Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign has already revealed itself as less about issues and more about ego. At the very first rally, Zambians were not offered a vision for the nation but a lecture on the perfection of HH.





He speaks as though he does not need votes, as though his wealth and charisma grant him the rare privilege of disregarding what people think about him. This posture is not accidental—it is deliberate, unapologetic, and designed to project invincibility.





Those who lived through previous regimes, especially veterans of Kaunda’s government, are deeply disappointed. They argue that HH should be focusing on providing leadership rather than erasing the contributions made by the forerunner leaders. Kaunda’s expansion of schools and hospitals, Chiluba’s introduction of an open economy and of private ownership after the one party state, Mwanawasa’s anti-corruption drive, Sata’s infrastructure projects—these were deliberate plans, imperfect yet essential, that made possible the reforms HH now claims as singular triumphs. To dismiss them is to wound the memory of Zambia’s heroes, many of whom died without recognition. How would they feel, hearing their life’s work dismissed as if it were nothing?





The psychology here is familiar. A wealthy leader equates personal fortune with national competence, projecting his own success as proof of indispensability. He thrives on bold declarations, cultivates loyalty through self-praise, and alienates critics by casting them as enemies of progress. He incites division unapologetically, confident that his charisma will shield him from accountability. This is not the posture of a unifier but of a divider, a leader who thrives on polarisation rather than consensus.





African wisdom ridicules such hubris, an extreme and unreasonable degree of pride, arrogance and overconfidence which all describe our president to the letter, with biting sarcasm. The Igbo lizard that praises itself after leaping from the iroko tree may be justified once, but when it insists no other lizard ever leapt, the forest laughs. The Swahili saying that “a low-class man will just talk; deeds are the hallmark of a gentleman” exposes the emptiness of endless speeches when lived realities remain unresolved. The Akan proverb that “the one who climbs a good tree gets a push” reminds us that HH’s climb is possible only because the tree was planted decades ago by elders and freedom fighters whose contributions he now dismisses. And the Yoruba proverb, “The man who boasts of his crown forgets the people who carried him to the throne,” captures the folly of disregarding unity and collective sacrifice.





The advice to HH is timely: humility is not weakness, it is the foundation of legitimacy. Overconfidence may give him the illusion of invincibility, but it blinds him to the fact that elections are about people, not egos. If he continues to treat the campaign as a stage for self-congratulation rather than a dialogue with citizens, he risks turning the election into a referendum not on issues but on his own arrogance. HH is not an excuse—his shocking statements in Choma and elsewhere are deliberate, unapologetic, and designed to consolidate authority.





The warning for 2026 is sharp. Self-praise, when coupled with the erasure of history and the incitement of division, risks becoming a monologue of indispensability, a performance in which one man’s voice drowns out institutions and collective memory.





Zambia’s founding elders and freedom fighters must be asked how they feel when their sacrifices are dismissed, when their comrades who died without recognition are forgotten, and when the independence they fought for is rewritten into a story where only one man claims to have had a plan.





African wisdom answers with irony: “When the drum beats too loudly, the dancers grow weary.” True leadership is measured not by how loudly one dismisses others, but by how quietly one’s deeds endure beyond the noise. And if the lizard insists on praising itself endlessly, perhaps the forest will stop listening altogether.



16 June 2026