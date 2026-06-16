We are now doing ‘chitente’ type of politics, having learnt our lessons from 2021 — Kalaba





“I think so far you have not seen me have any rallies. You have not seen me doing any loud activities because we are learning our lessons, what we did in 2021.

We have now taken a different approach towards our campaigns. We are doing chitente type of politics, where we need to ensure that this year we should not just participate in elections, we should win these elections,” said Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba during an interview on Radio Christian Voice.

“We fielded over 700 councillors, we only got two. So we have said we can’t continue on that trajectory. So we will ensure that we don’t play to the gallery.”