WE BRING LIGHT TO END FIVE YEARS OF UPND DARKNESS,” MUNDUBILE VOWS



By Media Team Writer in Nyimba



NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has declared that Zambia has endured five years of darkness under the UPND administration and vowed to bring light through jobs, mining reforms, better prices for farmers, and improved public services.





Addressing a huge and energetic rally in Nyimba District today, Hon. Mundubile criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, accusing it of failing youths, farmers, council workers, and ordinary citizens, while unveiling what he described as a people-centred recovery agenda for the district and the country.





Speaking before a charged crowd of residents, farmers, youths, and local workers, Mr. Mundubile said an NRPUP government would reverse what he called years of economic hardship, neglect, and exclusion.



“Zambia has been in darkness for the last five years, but we are bringing light,” he declared to loud cheers from the crowd.





A major focus of his address included the plight of youths involved in artisanal mining, particularly in areas such as Kapindu and Chief Lweemba, where mining activities have triggered arrests, confrontations, and fatal accidents.



Mr. Mundubile said his government would abandon what he described as the UPND’s heavy-handed response to mining and instead empower young people to mine safely and productively.





“My government will not brutalize and arrest youths for mining activities using the army,” he said, adding: “We will empower you with equipment, training, and safe mining methods.”



He further promised to reopen the closed mine in Chief Ndake’s area, saying the move would create jobs for local youths and revive economic activity in the district.





To reduce transport costs and ease access to permits, Mr. Mundubile said his administration would ensure that artisanal mining licences are issued within Nyimba District, rather than forcing local miners to travel long distances to Lusaka to secure paperwork.



On agriculture, Mr. Mundubile accused the UPND-led government of short-changing farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme and pledged to restore dignity and predictability in the farming sector.





He promised that under an NRPUP government, every beneficiary farmer would receive eight bags of fertilizer, unlike the recent farming season in which some farmers were forced to share fertilizer in gallon tins commonly known as “medas.”



“Each farmer will get eight bags of fertilizer, not medas,” he said.





Mr. Mundubile also promised that farmers supplying produce to government would be paid on time, lamenting that some had been forced to wait until January or February to receive payment for maize delivered to the Food Reserve Agency the previous year.





He said delayed payments were crippling rural households and undermining productivity.



He announced plans to create an Agricultural National Marketing Agency, which he said would buy produce at fair and reasonable prices to protect farmers from exploitation and low market prices.





He explained that the agency would purchase produce at a higher price, store it, and release it when market conditions improved – a strategy he said would cushion farmers and encourage production.



Mr. Mundubile also turned his attention to the plight of council workers, many of whom he said go for more than six months without salaries.





He pledged to resolve the salary crisis and ensure local authority workers are paid regularly and on time.



On health infrastructure, the NRPUP leader promised to complete the stalled district hospital in Nyimba, whose construction began during the PF era but has remained unfinished for the past five years.





He said his government would also improve the district road network to support trade, agriculture, and access to essential services.



He further accused the UPND of turning the Constituency Development Fund into a tool for ruling party cadres, promising that an NRPUP administration would restore fairness and ensure the fund benefits all citizens regardless of political affiliation.





“We will make sure that CDF benefits every Zambian, not just ruling party cadres,” he said.



On the persistent electricity crisis and prolonged load shedding, Mr. Mundubile said his government would prioritize the energy needs of Zambians ahead of electricity exports.



“We will prioritize Zambians. We cannot be exporting power while our people remain in darkness,” he said.





He added that his administration would pursue industrialisation as a key driver of job creation, arguing that reliable electricity, revived mining, value addition, and support for agriculture would unlock employment opportunities for thousands of young people.



Mr. Mundubile’s remarks appeared to resonate strongly with residents in Nyimba, where youth unemployment, mining disputes, delayed farmer payments, and poor infrastructure remain major concerns.





The rally ended in chants of support as supporters hailed his message of “light” and change.



Mr. Mundubile informed the crowd that running mate Makebi Zulu was on his way to join him, and the two are expected to continue their Eastern Province tour with further campaign stops in Katete, Chadiza, Chipata, Lundazi, and Chama. https://zambianwhistleblower.com/



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