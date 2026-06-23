We can’t give Hichilema a campaign timetable because he’s Head of State – ECZ



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says President Hakainde Hichilema will not have to follow the presidential campaign timetable that has been finalised because, as Head of State, there are existing laws that govern his official duties and movements.





Speaking after a consultative meeting with all 14 presidential candidates and their representatives in Lusaka yesterday, ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro said the Commission had successfully developed a presidential campaign timetable aimed at reducing clashes and tensions during the campaign period.





The final schedule which has since been released allocates provinces and campaign periods for each candidate ahead of the August 13 general election.



Meanwhile, ECZ chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the Commission’s intention was not to frustrate any political party but to create a fair campaign environment for all contestants, regardless of their size.





“We have no interest in trying to frustrate anyone, no matter how small you are as a political party. We believe you need to be given a chance to campaign,” said Zaloumis





She noted that the Commission had faced criticism over some of its decisions but insisted that its actions were guided solely by the need to ensure transparent, fair, peaceful and credible elections





Zaloumis said the campaign timetable was not meant to restrict political competition or infringe on candidates’ constitutional rights but rather to minimise logistical challenges and prevent unnecessary tensions caused by overlapping campaign activities.





She stressed that the timetable was developed through consultation and consensus-building, adding that ECZ remained committed to impartiality and equal treatment of all candidates.





The ECZ chairperson further reminded political parties that ballot printing would commence on June 30 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and that parties wishing to observe the process were free to send representatives at their own cost.





“The Commission remains committed to listening to stakeholders, addressing concerns where necessary and exercising its mandate in a fair and transparent manner,” she said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 23, 2026