“We Carried It Off with Style and Panache”: Jeremy Clarkson Admits to Accidentally Smuggling Silver in Final Episode of The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson Admits to Accidentally Smuggling Silver in Final Episode of The Grand Tour

As the world watches the much-anticipated iconic The Grand Tour finale, Jeremy Clarkson has revealed an unexpected twist: he, Richard Hammond, and James May inadvertently committed an international crime during the filming of the final episode.

The revelation came during a celebration in London on Tuesday, September 10, marking the end of their 22-year partnership and the dissolution of their production company, W Chump and Sons.

Smuggling Silver Across Borders

According to the Independent, during the event, Jeremy Clarkson recounted how they unknowingly broke the law while filming in Zimbabwe.

“I have to be a little bit careful because I believe the ambassador for Zimbabwe is here,” Clarkson joked before diving into the story.

He explained that they were surprised to find that silver was available at a remarkably low price in Zimbabwe, which was not something they anticipated. Given its affordability, they decided to purchase a large quantity of the metal.

“We discovered that in Zimbabwe, you can buy silver for pennies, really surprisingly cheap. So, we decided to buy a lot of it and use it to fashion accessories for our cars.

However, when they reached the Botswana border, the trio realized they were in possession of a significant amount of silver that they weren’t supposed to have. Clarkson continued,

“We thought, ‘Oh, sh*t, we’ve got all this silver,’” while Richard Hammond chimed in, “We weren’t supposed to have it.”

Faced with the dilemma of crossing the border with a sizable stash of silver, the group had to figure out how to avoid detection.

“We had to get across into Botswana without anybody noticing that we’ve got quite a lot of silver about our person,” Clarkson added.

“The World’s Dumbest Criminals”

The event’s host, Mariella Frostrup, lightheartedly called the trio “perhaps the world’s dumbest criminals” for their inadvertent smuggling. Hammond, however, humorously defended their actions, saying,

“We carried it off with style, and panache.”

Frostrup highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that their accidental smuggling would be broadcast internationally, making their oversight difficult to ignore.

“They thought they got away with it. But of course, now it’s going to be on television across the globe and very hard to miss the fact that you’ve committed that crime, just saying,” Frostrup continued.

Clarkson concluded by addressing the audience,

“Just in case when you see that you think, ‘Why are they that nervous about crossing into [Botswana]?’ That’s the bit that you didn’t see in the show.”