We couldn’t field all candidates, aspirants were broke, says Kalaba’s Alliance

HARRY Kalaba’s Orange Alliance says it failed to field candidates in all the 226 constituencies because many aspirants were broke.

Alliance member Saboi Imboela says while candidates were expected to use their own resources to file nominations, many aspirants expected the party to file on their behalf, making it impossible to field in all 226 Constituencies, News Diggers reports.

TV Yatu | June 5, 2026.

File picture: Harry Kalaba flanked by his wife, Ireen on nomination day.