WE DEMAND LOGICAL CONCLUSION OF TUTWA ATTACK CASE ON UPND CAMPAIGN TEAMS – UPND CENTRAL PROVINCE.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Central Province has announced intentions to revive the case with former Kabwe Central Lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube.



Speaking at Chowa Police shortly after their meeting with the Officer in-Charge Friday afternoon, UPND Provincial officials led by Mr Rodgers Kateule wondered why Police had opted to remain mute on the matter despite having been reported about a year ago.



Mr Lweendo who was in the company of other UPND officials however expressed happiness at the response by Police that by Tuesday next week a roadmap on how they will proceed with the case will be provided.



This is a matter in which while armed, Mr Ngulube is accused of having attacking a UPND camp on the eve of the 2021 General Elections, an incident that left both his PF camp and the UPND assaulted and their properties damaged.



But when contacted for a comment, Mr Ngulube a practicing lawyer encouraged the UPND not to back track on their new position saying it was an opportunity for him to make money out of them through litigations.



And Mr Ngulube has described the move to revive this case as an attempt to intimidate him as he provides legal services to embattled Kabwe Deputy Mayor Kayombo Mihova in his Defamation of the President case.

(C) UPND ZAMBIA