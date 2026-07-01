We evicted Kalaba from W/Prov for overstaying – Police



By Mubanga Mubanga



Western Province Police Commissioner Rae Hamoonga says it is not the problem of the Zambia Police that Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba misused the five days that were allocated to him to be in the province.





Last week, Kalaba complained that police evicted him from the lodge and chased out of Western Province around 20:45 hours like a criminal.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation on Monday, Hamoonga said Kalaba’s last meeting in the province was on the June 27, but instead



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-evicted-kalaba-from-lodge-w-prov-for-overstaying-police/